Nusrat Jahan Shares Loved Up Photos with Yash Dasgupta, Fan Calls Them ‘Best Couple in The World’

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta are now one of the favourite couples of the Bengali film industry. They had their own share of ups and downs in the relationship, but now they are going strong after the arrival of their son. Now, Nusrat has shared a few mushy pictures with Yash in her latest Instagram post.

Nusrat took to her social media to share loved up pictures with Yash. They almost kiss as they pose for the camera. They seen to be lost in each other. In another photo, they are all smiles. While Nusrat is wearing a pink dress, Yash is looking dapper in a black shirt and pants. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Last night diaries…" See the pictures here:

Fans were hailing #Yashrat as the best couple in the world. While one user wrote, “The most gorgeous couple of tollywood…", another wrote, “Awwww😍❤️ How sweet both of you". Other comments like ‘nice couple’, ‘wow’ and ‘lovely’ were also seen in the comments section. Well, they truly did look adorable!

Nusrat and Yash welcomed their first child Yishaan in August last year. The actress, and MP, had refrained from revealing who the baby’s father was, but the media leaked that Yash Dasgupta’s name appeared in the birth certificate as the father. Nusrat was married to Nikhil Jain. It was during the actress’ pregnancy that it was learnt that the two had separated. Nusrat claimed that their wedding was invalid in India and therefore she had not filed for a divorce. Nusrat and Yash recently wrapped up their film together. Titled ‘Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni, the film would not have them as a romantic pair. Nusrat has been paired opposite Debashish Mondal. The movie, helmed by Shieladitya Moulik, will also have veteran actor Sumanta Mukhopadhyay as the elderly mastermoshai, and Anirban Chakraborti in a pivotal role.

Addressing when will she get ‘married’ to Yash, the actress had said in an earlier interview, “I don’t know why people were so bothered about the whole marriage thing. They kept asking me. I mean, what do you expect? That I will call everyone up and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting married!?’ If so, you’re expecting the wrong thing. If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it’s my choice, right? I think two people who are married should know that themselves. If they are happy, then what more can one want?"

