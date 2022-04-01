Nupur Sanon To Make Her Tollywood Debut With Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao. Poster Out

The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao on Friday morning officially announced that Nupur Sanon, the sister of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, will make her Tollywood debut with the pan-India project. To welcome the diva aboard, the makers unveiled a special poster with a note, “Welcome to the massive hunt, Nupur Sanon."

Meanwhile, Nupur, elated, shared the poster on her Instagram page and wrote, “Thrilled to announce that I will be joining @raviteja_2628 sir for the Massive Hunt in #TigerNageswaraRao, My first ever Pan India Film. Let’s do this biggg!"

The upcoming actioner is the first film for Nupur. She has previously appeared in a music video opposite Akshay Kumar. The announcement of Nupur joining Ravi Teja for Tiger Nageswara Rao came shortly after she wrapped the shoot of her Bollywood debut film Noorani Chehra in which she is paired with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Speaking of the upcoming Telugu drama, Tiger Nageswara Rao is a periodic film, set in the 1970s. The story of the upcoming action-drama revolves around the real incidents of a thief and the people of Stuartpuram.

For his first Pan-India project, the Krack actor has undergone a drastic transformation. Moreover, the film is said to showcase multiple layers with an interesting narrative.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The film is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Meanwhile, the technical crew includes R Madhie, who has been roped in for cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar is providing the background score. The Ravi Teja-Nupur Sanon-starrer will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

