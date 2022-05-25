Nushrratt Bharuccha Arrives For 'Janhit Mein Jaari' Promotions With a Foot Injury; Fans Blame Her 'High Heels'

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been on bustling around promoting her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari. The actress arrived for a promotional event for her upcoming film in Mumbai on Wednesday with a left foot injury.In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Nushrratt can be seen getting out of her car for entering the venue of the promotional event with a black cast on her left foot.

She was accompanied by her co-actor of the film, Anud Singh Dhaka. Nushrratt was looking glamorous in a white corset top and white jeans paired with white sneakers. On the other hand, Anud opted for a casual yet stylish look - he wore a black t-shirt with blue ripped denim and paired it with a brown jacket and white sneakers.

After watching the clip featuring the Dream Girl actress, the netizens were worried about her injury and poured in wishes in the comments section of the post.

Some of them even blamed the actress’ high heels for the incident. While one of the fans commented, “High heels 🙌🙌," another wrote, “high heel pehenti hain,,,so sad for her."

About Janhit Mein Jaari, it is a comedy-drama based on a story of a young woman, who takes up the challenging job of selling condoms in a small town in Madhya Pradesh. The film also talks about the social taboo around condoms and takes us through a journey of how she faces challenges amidst the resistance of her family and the entire town.

The film has been helmed by Jao Basantu Singh and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani amongst others. The film is set to hit theatres on June 10.

The actress was last seen in Hurdang. In terms of her upcoming projects, she will be seen in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and is working in Selfiee, which also star Akshay Kumar, as well as, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

