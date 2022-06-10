Nushrratt Bharuccha on Hitting Back at Trolls Over Janhit Mein Jaari: 'The Comments Affected Friends, Family and That's Not Cool'

Janhit Mein Jaari has hit the theatres today. The film has Nushrratt Bharuchha playing the character of a condom salesperson. The fact that the film is set in a small town, and that there is a woman selling condoms is a novel idea, and the audience had been looking forward to watching it. However, no sooner did the promotions of the film began, that Nushrratt had to face trolls. But the actress did not take it all in silence and retorted with a video of how nasty the trolls were.

While interacting with News18, Nushrratt revealed why she took this step. Opening up about the trolling this time, Nushrratt revealed, “It’s the first time it has affected me. It’s the first time that I had actually read the comments on my post. Main bohot bindaas rehti hoon (I always stay very chill), I have never cared about what people think and what they say. I still do what I have to do. I still wear what I want to wear and I still post what I want to post. But ispe kuch zyada hi tha (there was too much negativity on this one). This was also the first time I read the comments, so it got stuck and stayed with me."

She added, “Generally, trolls are directed at me. I am somehow okay, and I can take it. But the comments this time affected the people around me, it affected friends and family a lot. And that’s not cool. If you want to say it to me, cool, but you should not come after my people - that’s not okay. It became necessary to tell them that this is not okay. This is not okay for me, this is not okay for all the women out there. You cannot say such things! And someone has to put them in check. If we don’t speak out, aur kuch likh denge, aur kuch kar denge, aur himmat aa jayegi (they’ll write more, they’ll do something else, they’ll get more confidence. So whatever was on my mind, I made a video and put it. My people (looking at the film’s team) supported me. And that’s how it was."

Anud Singh Dhaka, who has been cast opposite Nushrratt in the film, also chimed in, “It is ridiculous. She has a massive fan following. And I am getting a feel of it, and reading things that are so unrelated and horrendous. Sometimes, people are just trolling you for no reason at all."

Well, kudos to Nushrratt for taking the bold step and speaking out!

