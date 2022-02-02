Nushrratt Bharuccha Personifies Elegance in White Dress; Check Pics Here

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared on Instagram some pictures from her latest photoshoot and needless to say that she looks absolutely stunning and glamorous in them. Nushrratt is wearing a pleated white skirt with a slit. She has paired it with a matching cape top with some work on it.

The actor is wearing silver high heels and has kept her hair open. To complete the look, Nushrratt has put on light makeup with a dark lip shade and has opted for small silver earrings. Fans have liked these pictures and are appreciating them with lots of likes and comments. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Awesome", another said “Woww mam". A third user commented, “You are very beautiful".

In the caption of this post, Nushrratt has posted a white bird emoticon. She has also given credits for her outfit, earrings, stylist, makeup and hair in the caption. It’s been three days since these pictures were shared. A day later, the actor posted a video about wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film Ram Setu. Nushrratt will be seen playing an important role in Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

Talking about her recent work, Nushrratt received a lot of appreciation for her work in the Amazon original film Chhori. Everyone — from the viewers to the critics — loved her performance. While the actor is enjoying the success of her film, she also keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her routine life through photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

