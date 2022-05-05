Nushrratt Bharuccha Shows Mirror to Trolls by Sharing Their Vile Comments on Her New Film

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is trending on social media after she called out trolls for slut-shaming her. Nushrratt is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, Janhit Mein Jaari, in which she is playing the role of a condom saleswoman. The film is slated to be released on June 10. Nushrratt is busy with the promotions, and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a buzz about the film.

A few days ago, the actor had shared a poster of a condom in the back of her pocket along with the caption, “Ab yeh andar ki baat nahi hai! Yeh suchana Janhit Mein Jaari hai (Now this no longer a conversation behind closed doors, this information is out in public); releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022.” The post invited a bunch of vile comments as people trolled her for promoting condoms.

Now in her latest Instagram video, Nushrratt called out the trolls for their mentality and even shared the inappropriate comments on her post. Stating that a couple of days back, the actor said that she made a couple of posts - wherein she was seen selling condoms. However, people drew different meanings to it. “Usually people check the best comments on their Instagram, but something totally opposite is happening with me. So today I'll share the worst comments on my posts,” she said in the video.

While the teaser of her upcoming film, Janhit Mein Jaari was shared on Wednesday, the trailer is set to be out on May 6.

Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt has an interesting line up which includes Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Googly opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She has also joined the star cast of Selfie which includes Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty.

