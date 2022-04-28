Home » News » Movies » Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Oops Moment in Backless Dress; Users Slam Paparazzi For Zooming In

Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Oops Moment in Backless Dress; Users Slam Paparazzi For Zooming In

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 28, 2022, 14:19 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha is in the news for her sartorial choice. The Bollywood diva, who is known for her stylish appearances, was spotted at Empire studios in Mumbai on Wednesday. Nushrratt was wearing a sexy backless pastel blue maxi dress that had a halter neckline. While she was getting inside the studio, the actress suffered an oops moment due to her backless dress. But, Nushrratt handled it like a total pro.

Paparrazi captured the moment, however, a section of the internet expressed its displeasure over the close-up shot of Nushrratt’s outfit and called out the photographers for zooming in on to her and invading her private space.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently busy shooting for ‘Selfiee,’ headlined by Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The actress recently shot for the Dharma Productions film in Bhopal. ‘Selfiee’ reunites her with director Raj A Mehta, with whom she had worked on the Netflix anthology ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’. Also starring Diana Penty, ‘Selfiee’ marks the second collaboration between Bharuccha and Kumar after their upcoming feature ‘Ram Setu’.

“I am super excited to be a part of the ‘Selfiee’ cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir… And that too right after ‘Ram Setu’, which makes it even more special.

“Of course my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done ‘Ajeeb Datsaans’ with, is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day every day! ‘Selfiee’ is going to be one mad fun ride," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bharuccha said she is also looking forward to working with Hashmi and Penty on the film, which is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama ‘Driving Licence’.

