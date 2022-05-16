Nushrratt Bharuccha Turns 37: How The Diva Grew From Strength to Strength

Over the last decade, Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has worked in some of the biggest blockbusters in the film industry. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is known for her beauty and brilliant acting. The gorgeous diva will celebrate her 37th birthday on May 17. Therefore, it is worth reflecting on Nushrratt’s amazing career which has spanned more than a decade.

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her acting debut on the small screen with the ZEE TV serial, Kittie Party.

Nushrratt made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the movie, Jai Santoshi Maa. However, the turning point in Nushrratt’s career came in 2011 when she starred in Luv Ranjan’s blockbuster movie Pyar Ka Punchnama, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie was very well received by the audience and Nushrratt became an overnight sensation.

Post the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Nushrratt went on to feature in Luv Ranjan’s Akaash Vani. Nushrratt was then featured in grey roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Both these films did very well at the box office and established Nushrratt in the film industry.

Nushrratt consolidated her position in Bollywood with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Dream Girl. In the following years, Chhalaang and Chhorii starring Nushrratt were released on OTT platforms. Both the films received good reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Nushrratt also has an impressive social media presence with over four million followers on Instagram. Much to the delight of her fans, Nushrratt often shares stunning pictures of herself.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen in Jai Basantu Singh’s Janhit Mein Jaari. The social comedy will hit the theatres on June 10. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi.

Nushrratt herself shared the film’s poster on her Instagram, along with the caption, “Ab yeh andar ki baat nahi hai! Yeh suchana #JanhitMeinJaari hai; releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022."

