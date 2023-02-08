Home » News » Movies » Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii 2 Wraps Filming, Soha Ali Khan's First Look Revealed

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii 2 Wraps Filming, Soha Ali Khan's First Look Revealed

Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role as Sakshi from Chhorii, while Soha Ali Khan joins the cast in the sequel.

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 20:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared the first look of Soha Ali Khan from Chhorii 2.

Chhorii 2, the sequel to the breakout hit, Chhorii, recently wrapped filming. While Chhorii earned critical acclaim and audience’s love universally with its premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021, due to its spine-chilling narrative and impactful performances, Chhorii 2 promises to take the horror and drama up a notch from the first edition.

The highly anticipated sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left off in original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal. Soha Ali Khan, joins the cast in this instalment in what promises to be the most interesting twist for fans.

Nushrratt shared the first look of Soha from the film and said, “An exclusive sneak peek of @Sakpataudi serving chills from the sets of #Chhorii2. And on that note it’s a wrap for Chhorii 2."

Vishal Furia, who helmed the 2021 Chhorii, returns to the director’s seat in the sequel which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

Chhorii 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.

