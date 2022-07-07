Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari To Stream on OTT Platform From July 15

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s latest film Janhit Mein Jaari is all set to release on the OTT platform, Zee5. The Jai Basantu Singh directorial will start premiering on July 15. The movie stars Nushrratt as a young girl who takes up the challenging job of selling condoms in a small town in Madhya Pradesh. The actress won several hearts with her performance.

Written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film, which was released on June 10, also stars Paritosh Tripathi, Shaan Yadav, Anu Singh Dhaka, Tinu Anand and Vijay Raaz. Although Janhit Mein Jaari did not make a significant impact at the box office, the movie offered a fresh story portraying Bharuccha as the protagonist.

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, Nushrratt had revealed her experience of playing the role of a condom salesgirl and said that when she was offered this role, not once did she feel awkward or wondered whether or not she should do the film. She told the national daily, “Ek phase tha, jab bolte the ki ladki filmon mein kaam nahi kar sakti, phir bolne lage ladki late-night call centre mein kaam nahi kar sakti, (There was a time when they used to say that women cannot work in movies, then they used to say that women cannot work in call centres at late night).”

The 37-year-old actress added that women have always faced such hurdles, but they have overcome them. “I did the same with this project. Also, I was confident about it as Raaj Shaandilyaa , who is known to make clean comedies and had directed me in Dream Girl, was associated with it,” she had added.

