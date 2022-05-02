Nushrratt Bharuccha's Look From Janhit Mein Jaari Revealed, Actress Shares An Important Message

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be leading another film with an important social message, after the success of her 2021 film Chhorii. While the horror film saw the issues of female infanticide being tackled, her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari will see her as a woman selling condoms in her town. It revolves around the actress, who steps into the role of a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.

Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared her first look at the film. In the poster, she can be seen wearing a tank top, and an important message is written on it. The text says, “Stalking karne se sharam karo Condom istemal karne se nahi (be ashamed of stalking, no of using a condom)."

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Padh liya na? Ab ise bhi note karlo, #JanhitMeinJaari releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022 🔊."

Earlier in the day, the actress shared another poster from the film. The poster saw her standing with her back in front of the camera and a condom is seen tucked in her pocket. She wrote, “Ab yeh andar ki baat nahi hai! Yeh suchana #JanhitMeinJaari hai; releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022 🔊."

The film is helmed by Raaj Shandily. It is all set to hit the theatres on 10th June. Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in Selfiee and Ram Setu.

