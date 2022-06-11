Nushrratt Bharuchha's Janhit Mein Jaari Earns Rs 43 Lakh On Day 1 | Deets Inside

Nushrratt Baruchha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari was released on June 10 and gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and critics. However, looks the like film failed to rule the box office on its opening day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Janhit Mein Jaari collected Rs 43 crore on Friday on 542 screens across the country. However, the earnings of the movie are expected to rise over the weekend.

“#JanhitMeinJaari Fri ₹ 43 lacs [542 screens]… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total. #India biz," the trade analyst wrote.

However, it should also be noted that on its opening day the tickets were available for just Rs 100 in all the theatres - both single screens and multiplexes. Earlier it was also reported that multiplex owners were also a little confused and unhappy with this decision of capping the ticket price. A senior official from a multiplex chain told Bollywood Hungama that such decisions only add confusion for theatres. “Ideally, the producers cannot decide the ticket prices. When such offers are launched, a lot of miscommunication takes place. Some theatres might not price the tickets at Rs. 100. In such cinemas, some guests will get upset and argue that when the makers have announced that all cinemas will play the film at Rs. 100, why is that particular cinema charging say Rs. 200? It makes for an awkward scenario. If they wanted to keep some attractive scheme, they could have told us that they are reducing their distributor share and that theatres can accordingly sell the tickets at discounted prices," the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Janhit Me Jaari revolves around Manokamna Tripathi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) who is a condom sales executive. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh and also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Bijayendra Kala and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

News18’s review of Janhit Mein Jaari reads, “The second half gets too preachy. While one would expect a balance of humour and message in the film, it is one of the points that is missing. Overall, the film makes for a decent, entertaining watch, and it is an important message that is being put across. Watch the film for the spot-on depiction of a small town, and for the punchlines that will make you laugh."

