Nusraat Faria Looks Adorable in Nature-Printed Gown, See Pics

Nusraat Faria is a well-known name in the Bangladeshi as well as the Bengali Film Industry. She has made a special place in the heart of her fans from her first movie Aashiqui, alongside actor Ankush Hazra. Apart from this, she is also an active social media user and loves to flaunt her on-fleek fashion game, with her fans.

Recently, the actress shared a few pictures from the premier event of her upcoming movie Operation Sundarban. The snaps are grabbing the attention of Nusraat lovers.

In the photos, the actress is seen in a white off-shoulder satin gown, with the largest Mangrove forest of Sundarban printed on it. The gown has enticing hand-printed work and a splash of greenish twist all over it. The actress’ gown was designed by Designer Sameena Sara of the Meher Clothing brand.

She has chosen a nude makeup look and opted for a middle-parted hair duo. She has completed her look with a sleek diamond necklace matching bangles and a ring. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle the actress wrote, “What a beautiful piece of art. Thanks, Samina Sara for the costume made outfit for the premiere of Operation Sundarban."

Fans were all praises for Nusraat’s splendid pictures, commenting on her post with heart and fire emojis. While one user praised her, “This outfit is stunning," another called her, “Wow."

Speaking of Nusraat, apart from acting, the diva is also a singer, model, television presenter, and radio jockey. Her popular films include Hero 420, Dhat Teri Ki, Boss 2: Back To Rule, Detective, and many more.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Bangladeshi wildlife action thriller Operation Sundarbans. The movie is co-written and directed by Dipankar Sengupta Dipon and bankrolled by RAB Welfare Cooperative Society Ltd. It features other actors like Riaz, Ziaul Roshan, Taskeen Rahaman, Shatabdi Wadub, and Darshana Banik. The plot is loosely based on real operations of RAB during the surrender of robbers of Sundarbans as well as the struggle of Sundarbans’ natives.

After this, Nusraat also has Mujib: The Making Of A Nation and Dhaka: 2040 in her kitty.

