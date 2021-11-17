Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's Wedding 'Not Legally Valid,' Rules Kolkata Court

A local court in Kolkata on Wednesday observed that the marriage of actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain is “not legally valid". The ruling comes months after Nusrat claimed that her marriage with Nikhil was “invalid" in India.

“It is declared that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid. The suit is, thus, disposed of on admission," the Kolkata court was quoted as stating by India Today.

Nusrat and Nikhil had tied the knot in 2019 in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum after the former made her political debut by winning the Lok Sabha Elections. While the wedding in Turkey was a low-key affair, the couple later hosted a grand reception in Kolkata where they also invited chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Nikhil had earlier claimed that Nusrat avoided his requests to register their marriage. On the other hand, Nusrat had accused Nikhil of misappropriating her funds, even after their separation. Jain denied the allegations calling them “baseless, derogatory and devoid of truth".

Meanwhile, Nusrat recently hinted that she might already be married to actor-politician Yash Dasgupta. The couple welcomed their son, Yishaan, in August.

When asked about the controversy surrounding her marriage, Nusrat recently told IndiaToday.in, “They did not pay for my wedding, they did not pay for the hotel bills. I don’t have to say anything to them. I am honest. I was wrongly portrayed, and now I have clarified it."

In the same interview, Nusrat reiterated that throughout the controversy, she did not pull anyone down or take any names. She added that it was easy to blame others or show others in a bad light.

