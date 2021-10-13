Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta Spotted at Durga Puja Pandal, Fans Share Pictures

It is the season of Durga Puja and many celebrities have been spotted participating in the festivities this week. One such celebrity couple who have caught the attention of netizens is Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan and her partner Yash Dasgupta. The couple were spotted at Puja pandals in Kolkata as pictures shared by fan pages suggest. Nusrat and Yash may not have shared their pictures together on social media, but pictures shared by fan accounts have shown how the couple went out to puja pandals together.

Nusrat was seen wearing a sea green saree with sequin embellishments and a beige blouse as she wore the traditional outfit to visit the pandal. The actress had tied her hair in a neat bun with jasmine flowers accessorising the hairstyle. Completing her look the actress also wore a kundan choker necklace, and turquoise and beige bangles. Meanwhile, Yash was seen in a light yellow shirt and grey pants as the couple posed with a fan.

The 31-year-old Lok Sabha MP also shared her portrait on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. Captioning the post she wished her 2.6 million followers a “Subho Maha Saptami."

Yash had also shared a few stills on his Instagram handle on Tuesday to wish his 1.1 million followers on Instagram a “Subho Maha Saptami." The 36-year-old was seen dressed in a white shirt and pastel blue pants in the pictures.

Nusrat was earlier married to businessman Nikhil Jain, however, the two separated last year. Nusrat and Yash were seen together in the recent Bengali movie SOS Kolkata which came out in 2020.

