Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta's Son Yishaan's First Video is Winning the Internet, Watch It Here

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP, Nusrat Jahan recently shared the first glimpse of her baby boy Yishaan on social media. She welcomed her first child with partner Yash Dasgupta on August 26. Nusrat shared the video of her son taking a stroll in the pram. However, she has been careful in not revealing the face of her baby boy as his father wishes to maintain his son's privacy and not share any detail publicly.

Nusrat also shared a photo with her beau, Yash Dasgupta, on her Instagram a couple of days back in which she wrote the caption ‘Bless Us’.

This photo has raised rumours regarding the fact that why Nusrat has wrote 'bless us' in the caption. People speculated if they have gotten married. Despite all the questions, Nusrat has managed to remain tight-lipped about her relationship with her co-star. With this photo, two other photos have been also shared of the Mahurat of the film 'Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni'.

This photo came right after a Calcutta court nullified her marriage with Nikhil Jain. Commenting on her marriage with Nikhil, she said that it was null and void as it has not been registered under the special marriage act. Nusrat and Nikhil married in Bodrum, a town in Turkey in 2019. Their wedding was attended by the close friends and relatives of Nusrat which was followed by a lavish reception in Kolkata attended by chief minister Mamta Bannerjee. Nikhil had said that Nusrat denied his requests of registering the marriage while Nusrat accused him of misusing her money.

Nusrat has acted in films like ‘Love Express’, ‘Ami Je Ke Tomar’, ‘Khiladi’, ‘Bolo Dugga Maiki’. She is a member of parliament from the Basirhat constituency and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with more than 2 million followers. She was also seen recently in ‘Bhalobashaye Bold’ Ishq with Nusrat on Ishq104.8 FM with another beautiful Bengali diva Ritabhari Chakraborty.

