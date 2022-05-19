‘Nusrat Jahan Missing’ Posters Surface in Her Lok Sabha Constituency Basirhat

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is no stranger to controversies. She has been in the spotlight for a variety of reasons over the last few years, including her attire and her marriage. And now, she has called another one upon herself.

On Monday, missing posters in the name of Trinamool MP were discovered. According to the opposition camp, these posters were put up by TMC employees. Trinamool leaders, on the other hand, have disputed the charges. Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency includes Chapatala panchayat of Hadoa assembly segment of Deganga block. Posters of actor-MP Nusrat Jahan were seen in the panchayat’s Keyadanga and Chapatala sections on Monday. Confusion swept over the town as soon as the occurrence was reported.

While her party members have already removed the posters, some TMC members reportedly said that the posters are a result of the MP’s absence in the area for a long time, according to media reports. Humayun Reza Chowdhury, the local panchayat head, drew a comparison between Haji Nurul Islam, ex-MP of Basirhat, and Nusrat Jahan, saying that the former MP worked on the development of the area and was always present among the people, whereas the current parliamentarian is never available, which is why the local people put up the posters as a means of protest and anger against Nusrat.

Meanwhile, while the Basirhat MP has been absent from her constituency of late, she has been busy posting images and videos on her Instagram account, providing a glimpse into her daily life. She recently shared a few backstage photos from her first stage performance after becoming a mother.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in Shieladitya Moulik’s film Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni opposite her real-life partner, Yash Dasgupta. She also shares screen space alongside Soham Chakraborty for the first time in the comic-thriller Joy Kali Kolkattawali.

