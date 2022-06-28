Nusrat Jahan Oozes Oomph in Pictures From Latest Photoshoot

Nusrat Jahan is one of the most prominent actors in the Bengali film industry. Nusrat also has an impressive presence on social media and often posts stunning pictures on Instagram. The 32-year-old diva is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks.

The Trinamool Congress MP knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. Recently, Nusrat’s breathtaking pictures from her recent photoshoot broke the Internet. In the pictures, Nusrat can be seen posing for the camera in a sky blue saree. Nusrat shared the stunning pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Love for Blue Like Me & You."

Nusrat’s Instagram post has created a tremendous buzz on social media and has gone viral with over 39,000 likes. Nusrat’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and have professed their love for the beautiful actress. Last month, another one of Nusrat’s Instagram posts had gone viral with over 40,000 likes. In the post, Nusrat can be seen striking different poses for the camera in a regal saree.

Nusrat Jahan has starred in several Bengali films like Shotru, Jamai 420, Love Express, Zulfiqar and Asur. Apart from being an actor, Nusrat is a prominent politician from the state of West Bengal. Nusrat was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat constituency on a Trinamool Congress ticket in the 2019 general elections.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in a destination wedding in Turkey on June 19, 2019. However, the couple separated in November 2020. If reports are to be believed, Nusrat is now in a relationship with Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta.

