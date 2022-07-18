Nusrat Jahan Says It Was Her and Yash Dasgupta's 'Unanimous Decision' to Keep Their Son Away From Media

Bengali actors Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta often make the headlines for their relationship and for their son who they welcomed last year. Now, in a recent interview, the actress-MP talked about her son Yishaan growing up with Yash’s son from his previous marriage. For the uninitiated, the actor was married to Shweta Singh Kalhans and they share a son together named Rayansh. Nusrat also talked about not revealing Yishaan’s face on social media.

Talking to Calcutta Times, the actress saying, “It’s a unanimous decision that we took as parents. Yash’s elder son has been kept away from the media too. We want them to grow and live their respective lives without any tags, special preferences or attention."

Advertisement

She also talked about the trolling and criticism that she faced when she announced her pregnancy. Nusrat was married to Nikhil Jain. It was during the actress’ pregnancy that it was learnt that the two had separated. Nusrat claimed that their wedding was invalid in India and therefore she had not filed for a divorce.

She said, “I have been a very outspoken person all my life, but that doesn’t mean I will speak out just to clarify my stance. I preferred maintaining a dignified silence, but being silent shouldn’t be mistaken for being wrong. In fact, it’s best to stay away from the mess that messes one up. I have never played “the woman card" or “the victim card" to get any support or attention."

Advertisement

Nusrat and Yash welcomed their first child Yishaan in August last year. The actress, and MP, had refrained from revealing who the baby’s father was, but the media leaked that Yash Dasgupta’s name appeared in the birth certificate as the father.

Nusrat and Yash recently wrapped up their film together. Titled ‘Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni, the film would not have them as a romantic pair. Nusrat has been paired opposite Debashish Mondal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.