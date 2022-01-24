Nusrat Jahan Says She And Yash Dasgupta Are 'Family,' Asks 'How Do You Know I Am Not Married?'

In November last year, actor-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta hinted that they might already be married. The couple welcomed their son, Yishaan, in August 2021. While the duo was tight-lipped about their relationship in the past, they later confirmed that Yash was indeed the father of the baby.

Nusrat has now opened up about why she chose not to reveal the name of her child’s father initially, “As per certain laws in India I am entitled to not answer certain questions," she was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Ever since Nusrat and her partner Yash Dasgupta confirmed that they had a baby together, the duo has been vocal about their relationship. Yash even appeared on Nusrat’s talk show. Presently, Wikipedia describes Yash as her “domestic partner," and Nusrat says that she has no plans to change that. “No, why would I? I mean we are a family," she smiles, as she refuses to address her marital status. She said, “Let’s not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married?"

Meanwhile, a local court in Kolkata in November observed that the marriage of Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain was “not legally valid". Jain had moved a suit before the Alipore Court in Kolkata praying for a decree of declaration that no marriage took place between him and Nusrat.

Nusrat and Nikhil had tied the knot in 2019 in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum after the former made her political debut by winning the Lok Sabha Elections. While the wedding in Turkey was a low-key affair, the couple later hosted a grand reception in Kolkata where they also invited chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

