Nusrat Jahan Shares First Photo of Son Yishaan, Matches Diwali Outfits with Yash Dasgupta

Sharing a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with the family, actress-politician Nusrat Jahan posted some festive pictures on Instagram on Thursday. The 31-year-old opted for a regal look for the festive evening and wore a deep purple saree embellished with gold thread embroidery. The Instagram post showed the Lok Sabha member surrounded by warm candles and diyas. Captioning her Instagram post, Nusrat wished her followers a “Happy Diwali."

Nusrat also shared a picture with her partner and actor Yash Dasgupta on Instagram Stories. Yash and Nusrat were spotted wearing colour coordinated ethnic clothes for Diwali evening. Yash, who joined BJP earlier this year ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, was seen in purple kurta and white pants as he posed with Nusrat. The actress captioned the picture, “Happy Diwali from us."

In the next picture on her Story, Nusrat shared the first glimpse of her son Yishaan J Dasgupta. The Trinamool Congress MP was seen holding her baby, who was also dressed in a purple traditional outfit. The picture showed Nusrat smiling down at her baby boy while his back was visible in the picture frame.

The actress was sporting sindoor and bindi, as she dressed up for the festive occasion. Although the actress has not commented on her rumoured wedding to Yash, the picture only goes on to further speculations about the pair having tied the knot.

Soon after the birth of Yishaan, Nusrat had to face several questions regarding the baby boy’s father. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat was previously married to businessman Nikhil Jain. After the couple separated, the actress had said that she does not need to get divorced officially since her marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law. Soon after her separation, Nusrat started dating Yash - her co-star from her 2020 movie SOS Kolkata.

