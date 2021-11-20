Nusrat Jahan Shares Photo With Yash Dasgupta, Seeks Blessings

Actress and Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from West Bengal Nusrat Jahan has shared a photo with Yash Das Gupta on social media and asked for blessings for the first time after a Kolkata court recently annulled her marriage with Nikhil Jain. Nushrat shared the photo with her rumoured boyfriend Yash on Friday, a day after the court order. Sharing the photo with Yash on Instagram, Nushrat wrote ‘bless us’ in the caption.

This has again raised speculations about their marriage. Many fans are now asking whether she had really got married to Yash.

Now fans are curious to know why Nusrat has asked for blessings. Along with her photo with Yash Nusrat has also shared two more photos. These pictures are of the Mahurat of a new film featuring both Nusrat and Yash, which the actress has mentioned through hashtags. Yash too shared the picture and gave the information about the Mahurat. He wrote in the caption that it is the Mahurat of his next ‘Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni’. He also wrote that he needs love and blessings.

Nusrat Jahan has been spending a lot of time with Yash after the birth of her son. Some pictures of the actress with Yash from birthday party, Dussehra, Kashmir Trip and Diwali are circulating on social media. In a few of the pictures Nusrat is seen with Sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead, a symbol of a married woman as per Hindu traditions. This has given steam to rumours about her marriage with Yash Dasgupta, actor and a politician belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nusrat, however, has so far not opened up about her relationship with Yash despite all the rumours and criticism.

