Nusrat Jahan Sits on Yash Dasgupta's Lap in Festive Shoot for Tabloid, After Hinting They're Already Married

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan recently hinted that she might already be married to actor Yash Dasgupta with her Instagram stories on his birthday. And now, photos of them posing as a couple for a festive shoot for a Bengali tabloid is doing the rounds of social media. The couple is seen creating several romantic moments for the shoot, one among them showing Nusrat sitting on Yash’s lap.

While the actress turned out in several vibrant festive looks for the shoot - from gorgeous sarees to Indo-western wear - Yash looked dapper in jackets and sherwanis which perfectly complemented her look. Check out the photos below:

The actress, who recently welcomed her first child in August, shared pictures from Yash’s birthday on Sunday. The icing on the cake which was brought for Yash described him as a “husband" and a “dad." Since it was speculated that Nusrat and Yash had a child out of wedlock, the recent description of the actor as husband hints that the couple has already tied the knot.

Nusrat had to face several questions regarding the baby boy whom she has named Yishaan J. Dasgupta. The Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had a public separation from former husband Nikhil Jain after the marriage was declared void. The actress had said that she does not need to get divorced officially since her marriage with Jain was never valid under Indian law and it was also not registered. Following her separation, the 31-year-old actress and politician started dating actor and West Bengal Assembly poll candidate Yash. The latest Instagram Stories shared by the actress also featured another picture where they both were seen sitting together and posing for the camera amidst the candlelight.

