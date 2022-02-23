Nusrat Jahan Slips Into Yellow Bikini And Raises Temperatures In Throwback Pics

Nusrat Jahan sure knows how to get everyone talking! The Bengali actress-politician has often made the headlines for her personal life. From her marriage and her son Yishaan, whom she welcomed with her partner Yash Dasgupta last year, to her fashion choices, Nusrat manages to keep her fans always on their toes. On Wednesday, she grabbed everyone’s attention when she shared pictures from one of her trips to what appears to be Goa and flaunted her bikini.

In the series of throwback pictures, Nusrat was seen wearing a bright bikini which she styled with a white crochet top, giving us fashion ideas for our next trip to the beach. The actress opted for a red bold lipstick while she left her hair loose. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, Nusrat confessed she was craving some ‘vitamin sea’.

Advertisement

“Take me back to the (sea) #majormissing #vitamin sea #sunandsand #redlips #breezyhair #messyhair #breezybeachday #throwback," she captioned the pictures. Fans took to the comments section and showered her with praises and love. “Ufff Damn Hot," a fan wrote. “So beautiful (you) look," added another. “Hey dazzling queen looking gorgeous," added another.

Nusrat, since the time of her son’s birth, has fans on the edge with regard to her relationship status. While she was long rumoured to be dating Yash, their relationship was confirmed after they welcomed their son. She then sparked rumours that she and Yash might have already tied the knot. In an interview with India Today, Nusrat said, “We do not need to get married again. How does that sound?"

Advertisement

She added that she doesn’t know why people are bothered about her marital status. “They kept asking me. I mean, what do you expect? That I will call everyone up and say, ‘Hey, I’m getting married?’ If so, you’re expecting the wrong thing," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.