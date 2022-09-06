Nusrat Jahan, Yash Dasgupta Have ‘Friendly Encounters’ With Tigers on Their Thiland Trip, See Pics

Nusrat Jahan is currently vacationing in Thailand. The actress turned politician is accompanied by her beau Yash Dasgupta. Nusrat has been keeping fans updated with her expedite and to say the least, the pictures have got us craving for a getaway. In the recent bunch of clicks, the actress gave us a glimpse of a “friendly encounter" with a tiger and an elephant. The adorable snaps feature Nusrat and Yash twinning in denim and yellow outfit. While the actress looked pretty in a halter top with denim, Yash looked dapper in a yellow and white striped shirt with blue denim.

They struck numerous poses with the animals. The first few photographs showcase them standing behind or next to tigers. And the last one features the couple sitting on an elephant. Sharing the photos, Nusrat wrote, “Friendly Encounters" and accompanied it with a tiger and elephant emoji. Fans were “wowed" by the couple’s chemistry in the stunning pictures. They dropped sweet praises with heart and love-struck eyes emoji.

Days ago, Nusrat set the temperature soaring with pictures from her getaway in Phi Phi Islands in Thailand. In the jaw-dropping clicks, Nusrat is wearing a printed, cool-blue-hued cross wrap bikini top, and she pairs it with a high-slit risque skirt of the same print. The actress is seemingly soaking vitamin D in the exotic location as she gazes at the distance, surrounded by shimmery waters. Nusrat struck an elegant pose, and we just can’t have enough. Syncing the caption with her outfit and surroundings, Nusrat wrote, “feeling the blue."

While fans were left gushing over her beauty and elegance, Mimi Chakraborty has a nickname for Nusrat. Any guesses? “Mermaid," the actress commented with a mermaid emoji.

Nusrat and Yash welcomed their first child, Yishaan, last year on August 26.

