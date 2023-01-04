Nysa Devgan Gets Cosy With Orry Again in New Sexy Pics; Duo Blushes As They Reach Mumbai Together

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been grabbing the headlines for her alleged closeness with Orry aka Orhan Awatraman, who was previously rumoured to be dating actress Janhvi Kapoor. Of late, Nysa and Orry have been taking the internet by storm with their cosy photos. And yesterday was no exception.

A new set of unseen photos of Nysa and Orry have emerged on social media. In the pics, Nysa and Orry can be seen striking sensuous poses. Nysa looked sexy in the very daring black mini dress with a deep plunging neckline. While

Orry dazzled in a neon green shirt and grey pants. Later, the two were photographed exiting Mumbai airport together. Nysa and Orry couldn’t stop blushing as the paparazzi clicked them.

A video of them stepping out of the Mumbai airport has gone viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two are dating each other. A user wrote in Hindi, “She’s been roaming around with him a lot lately. What’s cooking?" Another one said, “Wasn’t this Orry guy dating Janhvi Kapoor?"

Meanwhile, Nysa attended a New Year party on Sunday along with Orry and Vedant Mahajan. In a series of photos, shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories, Nysa is seen holding Orry close as they party hard with their friends. In one of the pics, Nysa can be seen hugging Orry. For the outing, Nysa looked sexy in a black plunging dress which she teamed with high heels. Nysa and Orry were joined by Vedant. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged romance. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry. Orry, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time.

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye.

