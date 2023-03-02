Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has once again set tongues wagging as the star kid’s new sexy photos with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are going viral on social media. In the viral photos, Nysa looks gorgeous in a powder pink gown as she holds Orry close.

The duo is all colour-coordinated in pink. While Nysa stuns in the cleavage-displaying satin gown, Orry looks dapper in the pantsuit. The two are joined by their friend Vedant Mahajan in the pictures.

Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged closeness. Vedant belongs to the event curation industry. Orry, on the other hand, was rumoured to be dating Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time. Nysa also spent the New Year and Christmas with Orry. She attended cool parties on the occasions along with Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedant.

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in public eye. During a promotional interview for Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about the same. The doting mother stated that trolling has become a strange part of social media. “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous," Kajol was quoted as saying by ETimes. She added, “It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled".

“I have actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted," she had added.

