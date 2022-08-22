Nysa Devgan Makes Heads Turn in White Shirt, Slit Skirt as She Parties with Friends in Greece; See Pics

Nysa Devgan, daughter of acclaimed Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is a certified fashionista–the proof is visible on her friends- Orhan Awatramani and Janhvi Kapoor’s social media accounts. While the 19-year-old doesn't intend to join the film industry yet, Nysa has made heads turn and grabbed attention with her recent, stylish outfit choices. Comfortable, understated, and impossibly chic, Nysa’s fashion sense belies a maturity far beyond her age and we cannot help but appreciate it.

In an Instagram story, her friend Orhan Awatramani showed glimpses of Nysa on a trip to Greece and her wardrobe is worth taking note of. Nysa seemed to have a gala time dressed up in a trendy white shirt, knotted in a gigantic bow at the front. She paired the shirt with a cutesy, floral printed, midi-skirt that featured a sexy, thigh-high slit.

Nysa’s outfit was perfect for a night of clubbing with friends–her makeup, even more so. We loved the fact that the 19-year-old went with a sheer, low coverage foundation, nude eyeshadow, heavily curled lashes, and defined eyebrows. On her lips was a smudge of nude brown lipstick.

The young fashionista wore a dainty necklace with a small pendant to round off the look and left her gorgeous black tresses loose. The diva was then later seen taking a stroll through the streets of Greece.

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland and is often seen holidaying with other famous friends such as Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Rampal’s daughter, Mahira Kapoor.

Recently Nysa and Janhvi were spotted taking a holiday together in sunny Amsterdam. While Nysa opted for a red, peplum top and paired it with ripped denim shorts, Janhvi kept it delicate in a red flowy, maxi dress.

In yet another Instagram post, Nysa posed with her group of friends including Orhan, Mahika, and Tania Shroff. The 19-year-old opted for a pale pink dress with a scalloped neck and looked like real-life royalty.

Which look did you like the most?

