Nysa Devgan Parties in Greece, Relishes Sunset Dinner in Mykonos on Vacation with Friends

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan often finds herself making headlines. The starkid is active on social media and posts stunning pictures and videos of herself frequently. Nysa, who is currently on a vacation in Europe with her friends, has been regularly updating her followers with all the exciting bits from the holiday.

In the latest video clip posted by Orhan Awatramani, a good friend of Nysa on his Instagram handle, the star kid can be seen relishing a sunset dinner by the beaches of Little Venice in Mykonos. The candid picture shows Nysa gazing towards the sea from their dinner table. Orhan wrote this in the caption, “Spaghetti dinner w/ my best @nysadevgan & the best view ever."

Advertisement

Orhan uploaded another set of pictures in which Nysa can be seen donning a blue Versace suit. One of them is a group photo of her with her friends on the streets of Greece.

Nysa Devgn also shared numerous videos on her Instagram story where the star kid can be seen partying in Mykonos.

During the initial part of her holiday, Nysa went to Amsterdam where she hung out with Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who were wrapping up their schedule for Bawaal. The fabulous trio were also joined by Natasha Dalal. Prior to that, Nysa’s trip took her to London and Spain.

Nysa is the eldest daughter of Bollywood Stars Ajay Devgan and Kajol. The star kid is currently pursuing International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

During a Film Companion interview, when Ajay Devgan was asked whether Nysa has any plans about making her venture in Bollywood, the doting father responded, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.