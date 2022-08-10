Nysa Devgan Parties with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan and Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa at Friend's Birthday Bash

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has been partying hard in London. She was spotted having a blast with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan and Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa recently at Orhan Awatramani’s birthday bash. Orhan is friends with a lot of starkids and often shares photos of their trips and parties. He is known to be the best friend of Nysa and is often spotted partying with her. Orhan’s birthday celebration was all about bling, party, and friends. He took to his Instagram handle to share some inside glimpses from the bash.

In the pictures, he was spotted enjoying his birthday to the fullest. In the first picture, he was seen posing with his girl gang which also included Nysa. Nysa donned a pink dress and posed along with other friends. As we slide further, Orhan was seen cutting a cake, dancing with his friends and being the star of the day. While his girl gang is mostly dressed in different shades of pink, he opted for an animal print blue shirt paired with grey trousers. He might not belong to B-Town but is a friend of many actors and enjoy a massive fan following.

He captioned his post, “If the light is off, then it is not on 27” to mark his birthday. Various celebrities commented on Orhan’s pictures and wished him a happy birthday. One of his close friends, Veer Pahariya dropped a heart on eyes emoticon whereas model Neelam Kaur Gill wrote, “big Kerbie energy” in the comments section. Many other friends of Orhan including Tania Shroff, Rahi Chadda, Shalini Passi, Vedant Mahajan and others poured in love for him.

Orhan is a party and a travel lover and his Instagram is proof. He often shares pictures from the breathtakingly beautiful locations and gives us all major travel goals. His social media is a mix of fashion, fun and friends which makes it even more appealing to the netizens.

