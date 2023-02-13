From Suhana Khan to Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan to Orhan Awatramani, several stars from the tinsel town came together on Sunday night to partake in a star-studded bash at a post restaurant in Mumbai.

The MVM London event that took place at Bastian in Worli saw attendance to a host of popular faces from the industry exuding glamour and charm. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan arrived in a gorgeous pastel-pink one-shoulder ruffle dress.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan who is at the cusp of making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies came to the bash in a white one-shoulder bodycon mini dress paired with matching heels, a clutch and minimal accessories.

Her brother Aryan Khan rocked a black leather jacket, red-chequered shirt and black jeans.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor arrived at the venue in a glistening dark blue dress.

Palak Tiwari, who is also going to make her debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, flaunted a black bralette top and matching leather trousers.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry wore a trendy black ensemble with fine prints on his shirt and pants.

On the professional front, Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for being in a public eye. Suhana Khan’s The Archies will also see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The coming of age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023. Aryan is currently preparing to make his directorial debut with Red Chillies. Earlier, it was also reported that SRK roped in Israeli director Lior Raz, who wrote and directed ‘Fauda’ series to train his son. Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Palak Tiwari made headlines after appearing in the Bijlee Bijlee song alongside Harrdy Sandhu. She is now eagerly awaiting her big release with Salman Khan on Eid.

