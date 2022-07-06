Nysa Devgn Chills With Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Orhan Awatramani in Spain; See Pics

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan often finds herself making headlines. The Starkid is active on social media and posts stunning pictures and videos of herself frequently. Nysa is currently on a vacation in Spain. One of her friend’s Orhan Awatramani shared the pictures on Instagram from their fun trip and captioned them: “in Spain w/o the S." Orhan is reportedly dating Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.

In the photos, the star kid can be seen enjoying her time in Spain donning a full-sleeve top along with a bodycon short skirt and white sneakers. Nysa was recently seen enjoying a lunch with Janhvi Kapoor and her friends in Amsterdam. The actress shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle along with the caption “#amstagram “. Nysa and Janhvi were twinning in red on their day out.

Advertisement

Nysa Devgn is currently pursuing her higher studies in International Hospitality in Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education and turned 19 in April earlier this year. Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn in April 2003. She was previously enrolled at a school in Singapore.

When asked if Nysa was looking for a career in Bollywood, her father Ajay Devgn earlier replied that he was not sure if his daughter wanted to work in this line. He further added that so far she didn’t show any interest in the field but everything may change with time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.