Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samisksha’s birthday bash on Sunday night was a star-studded event. It was attended by several celebrities including Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa. She was snapped arriving at the venue with her BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. She sported an orange top and paired it with denim. Needless to say, the star kid looked gorgeous as ever.

In one of the pictures that Orry shared on his Instagram stories, he was seen posing with Nysa along with two of their other friends. Check out the picture here:

In another picture that Orry shared, he was seen posing with the birthday girl Samiksha and her sister Bhumi.

Nysa is often seen at Bollywood parties. Last year, she also attended Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party when a picture of the actress with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also surfaced online. She also attended filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali she was seen posing with Aryan Khan.

Last year, Nysa was also spotted at singer Kanika Kapoor and her NRI businessman husband Gautam Hathiramani’s wedding reception in London. The pictures of Nysa from the event went viral on social media. In the clicks, she was seen posing with her friends as she wore a stunning body-hugging pink outfit.

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter who was born in April 2003. The Bollywood couple also has a son named Yug. Earlier, Ajay was asked if Nysa will make her Bollywood debut soon. To this, the actor said that he doesn’t know if she wants to work in this prefession or not. He further revealed that Nysa has so far not shown any interest in this line, adding that everything may change with time. For now, Nysa Devgn is pursuing her higher at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education.

