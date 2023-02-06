Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol mostly stays away from the glamour world but she is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She has not stepped into the big and glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. Moreover, despite having a private account on Instagram, Nysa is quite popular on the social media platform. Every now and then Nysa Devgan’s photos keep surfacing online, as and when they are posted by her friends and close ones.

On Sunday night, the star kid was spotted with her friends, including Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal. While she looked hot and cute in a short red dress and had makeup on, Mahikaa was in a black crop top and a polka dotted skirt. They were also joined by their friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a video of Nysa from Sunday night. It shows her walking towards the car to join her friends for an outing. She paired her short red dress with beige flats. She was seen walking alongside Mahikaa before they joined Orhan, who was in black casuals. They were accompanied by one more common friend in the car.

Many called Nysa “pretty" in the comments section, others criticised her look. Kajol had opened up about on the same in an interview last year and had said that if a person is trolled, it points out that are actually famous. She had told ETimes, “I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled."

Nysa had been perusing her higher studies in Switzerland after finishing her school in Singapore. She has not yet decided about her plans of joining films.

