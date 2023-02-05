Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been grabbing the headlines for her friendship with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who had sparked dating rumours with actress Janhvi Kapoor. Of late, Nysa and Orry have been taking the internet by storm with their cosy photos. And yesterday was no exception.

On Saturday, Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos in which he can be seen attending an event in Mumbai. In one of them, Orhan posed in his quirky multi-coloured matching shirt and pants paired with white sneakers. Nysa rocked an off-shoulder golden dress while standing beside a friend and Orhan. In another picture, Nysa, Orhan and their friends can be seen relishing a plate of delicious desserts. Nysa was captured exuding a glam pose.

A different snap featured Nysa walking alongside Orhan laughing hysterically over something. However, she flaunted a lemon yellow outfit this time. Orhan captioned his post with three bunny emojis.

Advertisement

Reacting to the pictures, Khushi Kapoor wrote,"Wowww(red heart emojis)". Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Love ya(with red heart emoji)". Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Best boy!!". Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar reacted with boom emojis. Tania Shroff also dropped a slew of different emojis as her reaction. Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Nysa Devgn(with heart eyes emojis)". Another one said, “Nysa looks absolutely amazing!!!" Someone else wrote, “Gorgeous Gorgeous girls".

While Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood, she is often subjected to trolling for her public appearances. During a promotional interview for Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about the same. The doting mother stated that trolling has become a strange part of social media. “If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous," Kajol was quoted as saying by ETimes. She added, “It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled."

Advertisement

Admitting that the trolling does bother her, Kajol said “I will be stupid, and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously."

“I have actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here