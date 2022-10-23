Nysa Devgn Poses With Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan Stuns In White In Unseen Pics From Bhumi's Diwali Bash

It is indeed a busy week for Bollywood celebrities. Almost on daily basis, our favourite actors have been attending Diwali parties. From designer Manish Malhotra to actress Kriti Sanon and producer Anand Pandit, several big names of B-town organised mega Diwali bash at their respective residences. Bhumi Pednekar also held a Diwali party at her place on Friday which was attended by several stars and their kids including Nysa Devgn and Suhana Khan among others.

In the pictures that surfaced on social media, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa was seen posing with her friends at Bhumi’s party. She sported a golden lehenga and looked the prettiest. The starkid opted for silver earrings and kept her makeup minimal. In one of the clicks, she was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana. In one of the photos, party host Bhumi Pednekar was also spotted. One of the clicks also featured Nysa with Rakul Preet Singh and two of their friends.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in one of the pictures shared on social media by Bhumi’s sister Samiksha Pednekar, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was also seen posing with his friends. He sported an all-white attire and looked dapper as always. Among others, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha, Jackky Bhagnani, Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni also attended Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party.

Advertisement

Talking about Nysa, she is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter who was born in April 2003. The Bollywood couple also has a son named Yug. Earlier, Ajay was asked if Nysa will make her Bollywood debut soon. To this, the actor said that he doesn’t know if she wants to work in this prefession or not. He further revealed that Nysa has so far not shown any interest in this line, adding that everything may change with time. For now, Nysa Devgn is pursuing her higher at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Aryan Khan has decided to begin his career not in front of the camera, but from behind it. Recently, it was reported that Aryan’s debut show as a writer is likely to go on floors by the year-end. “Multiple actors have been giving auditions for the web series and going by the rate at which the work has started, the show may go on the floor by the end of the year," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here