Nysa's Cosy Pics With Orry Go Viral; Hawkeye Actor Jeremy Renner 'Critical' After Accident

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, has sent the internet into a frenzy with her cosy photos with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Nysa attended a New Year party on Sunday along with Orry and Vedant Mahajan. In a series of photos, Nysa was seen holding Orry close as they party hard with their friends. In one of the pics, Nysa can be seen hugging Orry. For the outing, Nysa looked sexy in a black plunging dress which she teamed with high heels. Nysa and Orry were joined by Vedant. Interestingly, Nysa and Vedant have often grabbed headlines for their alleged closeness.

Weeks after denying walking out of Bollywood projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly quit Raj and DK’s upcoming Indian spinoff of Citadel. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Samantha is said to be a part of the project. However, according to a report on Siasat.com, Samantha is no more a part of Raj and DK’s web series. Rumours are rife that Samantha had reportedly opted out of the series due to her ill health. The report also suggests that Samantha has been advised to remain “completely disappeared from the public for the next three months". However, there’s been no official statement from her team regarding the same.

An alleged recording has surfaced online claiming that Tunisha Sharma spoke with Sheezan Khan’s mother and was crying inconsolably. The alleged recording, shared by ETimes on their social media handles, appeared to be a call recording with Sheezan’s mother. In the call, the woman who is believed to be Tunisha appeared to be breaking down. “Aap mere liye bahut mainey rakhte ho, Amma. Bahut zyada, aap jaante bhi nahi ho. Isliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai. Isliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga, main aapko bataungi. Lekin, pata nahi, pata nahi, mujhe khud nahi pata mujhe kya ho raha hai," the woman in the clip is heard telling.

Alia Bhatt says she will never regret her decision of getting married and embracing motherhood at the peak of her career. The actress, who delivered four blockbusters including Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra in 2022, says that she has never been “happier or more fulfilled" in her life. She told Bombay Times, “Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made."

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition" after he suffered injuries suffered due to a weather-related accident while plowing snow. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," told the actor’s representative to Variety. More details about his accident are awaited.

