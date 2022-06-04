Odia Actor Anubhav Mohanty Seeks Divorce From Wife Citing No Physical Intimacy

Odiya actor and Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini are in their final stages of their divorce. Anubhav had filed a petition for divorce in the court of Additional District Judicial Magistrate (ADJM) of Cuttack.

The court has ordered Varsha Priyadarshani to vacate Anubhav Mohanty’s ancestral house within two months. Apart from this, Anubhav Mohanty has been directed to pay alimony of Rs 30,000 per month to Varsha. In another petition, Anubhav had also demanded disclosure of Varsha’s source of income. The court had reserved its verdict after the hearing last week.

A few days prior to the verdict, Anubhav had posted a video on social media saying that although they got married in 2014, there has been no physical intimacy between them. In the video, Anubhav said, “I had cited only one reason in the petition for separation from my wife. It was due to the non-consummation of marriage. She has not allowed the marital rights of a husband to me to date. She has always opposed the idea. Now, it is up to you to decide how long and why a husband will tolerate it."

Anubhav recently also accused his wife of running fake accounts and fan pages to spread hatred against him and through his social media profile, urged fans to not fall for it.

Anubhav Mohanty, a famous actor in Oriya films, started his political career in 2013 with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the ruling party of Odisha. His marriage to Varsha started falling apart within just two years when he filed his first petition against his wife in 2016. He alleged that there was no physical intimacy between them even after two years of marriage.

