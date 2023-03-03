Odia actor Pintu Nanda passed away on Wednesday night, March 1, at the age of 45. The Mr Romeo actor was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was reportedly battling with acute liver failure and was advised to consider transplantation of liver.

Due to this, he travelled to Hyderabad for further treatment. Earlier, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Later, he was shifted to New Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for liver transplantation.

The actor was then shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad due to the unavailability of the donor. In an interview with ANI, Dr Sarif, the medical officer of the hospital where the Dosti actor was admitted revealed that a relative was scheduled to donate but due to the mismatch of the blood group, the process was stopped. He also told the news agency that before a donor could be arranged, the Ganja Ladhei actor breathed his last on Wednesday night at around 11:25 pm.

Politicians and friends from the film fraternity have poured condolences for the actor. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief and sent condolences to his family. “I am saddened to know about the demise of Pintu Nanda, a popular actor in the Odia film world. The impression he left in movies and serials with his impeccable performances will always leave him memorable in the hearts of the audience. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to the bereaved family," Patnaik tweeted.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many political leaders of the state also mourned the death of the popular actor.

The mortal remains of the actor were flown back to Bhubaneswar on Thursday night. The remains were taken to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. And now according to reports, the final rites will be performed at Swargadwar crematorium in Puri on March 3.

Pintu Nanda was a well-known face in Odia cinema and television for his wide range of roles as a hero, villain, character artist and comedian. He began his career in a Doordarshan program and made his film debut with Koili in 1996. Some of his other famous works include Hata Dhari Chalu Tha, Rumku Jhuamana, Wrong Number and Prema Rutu Asigala.

