Odia Actress Jharana Das No More, President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute

Veteran Odia actress Jharana Das passed away on Friday, December 2 at the age of 77. Reportedly, Das has been suffering from old age ailments for quite a long time now.

Soon after the news of Jharana Das’ death surfaced, President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter and paid tribute to the veteran actresses. “Saddened to know about the demise of legendary Odia actress Jharana Das," Murmu tweeted and further added, “She will always be remembered for her outstanding contribution to the Odia film industry. My deepest condolences to the family and her admirers." Check out President Droupadi Murmu’s Tweet here:

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to express grief over the death of the actress. He also announced that the veteran actress’ last rites will be performed with full state honours. “Her impactful performance on stage and film will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace and my condolence to the bereaved family," Patnaik said in a statement as quoted by India TV.

Jharana Das started her acting career in the 60s and featured in several films including Shree Jagannath, Nari, Adinamegha, Hisabnikas, Pujafula, Amadabata, Abhinetri, Malajanha and Heera Nella among others. Besides working in films, the actress had also worked in several television shows and plays.

