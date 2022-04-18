Odia Singer Prafulla Kar Dies At 83; 'Anguished' PM Narendra Modi Mourns His Demise

Eminent Odia singer, lyricist and music director Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday at his Bhubaneswar residence. Following the news of his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered condolences to his family and fans. PM Modi added that he will always be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music.

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, expressing his grief over his demise, called his passing the end of an era. “I am saddened to learn of the death of the famous musician Prafulla Kar. His demise marked the end of an era in the world of Odia music. His unique musical style will forever immortalize him in the hearts of the people. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well," he tweeted.

According to NDTV, Prafulla died at his Bhubaneswar residence due to age-related ailments. He reportedly complained of chest pain after having dinner on Sunday night and passed away shortly after. The singer is survived by his wife Manorama, sons Mahadip and Mahaprasad and daughter Sandhyadeepa.

Prafulla’s funeral will take place with full state honours at Swarga Dwara crematorium in Puri on Monday. According to Indian Express, Prafulla made his professional singing debut with Odia movie ‘Shri Shri Patita Pabana’ in 1962. He then made his debut as a music director in 1975 with the film Mamata. He composed songs for over 60 Odia movies. He was also a part of four Bengali movies. Besides music, Prafulla also played small parts in Odia movies Mukti and Thukool.

