Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani Light Up The Stage

The 15th edition of the International Hockey Federation - Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 started with a grand celebration in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on December 11. With power-packed performances by Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, along with several cultural dance presentations by 20 Odissi dance troupes, the FIH opening ceremony was a visual spectacle. Needless to mention, Ranveer and Disha set the stage ablaze with their zest and energetic dance moves, making the audience groove their hearts out.

The Malang actress was a treat for sore eyes as she entered the stage, dressed in a black, noodle-strap, plunging corset top that she teamed up with a high-rise asymmetrical black slit skirt. The B-town diva rounded off her glamorous avatar with a pair of black and lacy gloves and boots of the same hue.

Disha left the viewers spellbound with her charm and graceful moves, dancing to a medley of party numbers including Malang’s title track, and Seeti Maar, among others. The actress’s adorable expressions and perfect dance steps made the audience swoon in the stadium.

Enter Ranveer Singh and the entire crowd gets a jolt of enthusiasm as he makes a grand appearance, mounting on a wooden platform with a giant wheel structure on the back, descending from the sky. Decked up in an uber-cool all-white ensemble comprising a round-neck tee, trousers, and sneakers, the Gunday actor sent fireworks, illuminating the stadium premises, with A.R. Rahman’s Jai Ho song playing in the background.

Ranveer Singh matched beats with a bunch of super hit Bollywood songs including Zinda, and Koi Kahe, concluding the dance performance with Shah Rukh Khan’s soul-stirring title song from Chak De India as the Indian flag hoisted behind him. Later, the tinsel town superstar changed his attire to some dazzling blue and yellow jackets and waved the Indian flag, sporting a big smile.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup witnessed some blockbuster performances by musical maestros Pritam, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal, Rituraj Mohanty, Lisa Mishra, and Shalmali Kholgade. Pritam also lent his voice to the theme song of the sports event - Hockey Hai Dil Mera. A total of 16 teams will be competing in the mega sports event to bag the coveted world champion title.

