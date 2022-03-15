'... Of Passion, Hard Work': Hruta Durgule Looks Back at Her 9-year Acting Journey

Marathi actor Hruta Durgule is an active social media user, who keeps her fans up to date about her personal and professional lies. Her roles and her characters have been very much loved and appreciated by the audience and recently she completed nine years since her debut on the small screen with the TV soap Durva in 2013. In a social media post, she talked about her acting journey of nine years, right from her debut on television to her debut in cinema with Ananya. From the first shot to her very recent shot, she is seen talking about it.

She captioned the video, “9 years back today, I started my journey as an artist with my first show Durva, from that day to growing through different mediums, to finally being so near to my first film release, it all seems surreal… Forever Grateful." In the video, she calls March 2013 a shining moment for her as it was around this time that she bagged the title role of Durva in the eponymous series, which gave her widespread popularity among the Marathi audience. She dubbed her journey from the small screen to the big screen a journey of passion and hard work.

After her debut with Durva, Hruta’s next TV soap was Phulpakharu. She is currently on the show Man Udu Udu Zala. She later appeared on the reality show Singing Star and also starred in the play Dada Ek Good News Aahe and the short film Strawberry Shake.

Hruta will be seen in a challenging role in Everest Entertainment and Dreamweaver Entertainment and Ravi Jadhav’s upcoming film Ananya. Hrithik had worked as an assistant director for the popular series Next Step before entering the acting field. Hruta is originally from Konkan but she grew up in Mumbai. While studying at Ramnarain Ruia College, she developed interest in acting.

