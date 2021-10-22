Off-Shoulder Tops To Kaftans, Stunning Looks of Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly

The lead actress of the show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly, is ruling over people’s hearts because of her role of a simple housewife in the television series. Along with this she also impresses the audience by sharing her different looks on social media on several occasions. She keeps sharing various pictures in different outfits and from different locations.

Rupali’s latest pictures, which are quite different from her look in Anupamaa, have left her fans surprised. The actress has shared her photos in a yellow off-shoulder dress and the fans love her stunning look.

Once she shared a picture in which she was wearing a black dress with white polka dots on it. She paired it with simple heels, open hair and light makeup. She also held an umbrella with it. Rupali, with her signature smile, was looking so pretty that fans would find it difficult to remove their eyes from her.

Rupali also once shared a picture of hers in a Pajama and she was undoubtedly looking very cute in it.

Kaftan seems to be one of the favourite outfits of Rupali as she keeps sharing her photos in Kaftans every now and then. The actress likes to be simple most of the times and also carries simple outfits very well.

The actress got married to Ashwin K Verma in 2013 who is the owner of a creative company. The couple also has a son, Rudransh. Rupali shares a lot of pictures with her family as well. Not many people know that Rupali’s brother Vijay Ganguly is also a choreographer and Director.

The actress has been a part of many well-known shows including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The audiences have always loved Rupali for the work that she does and she has given some memorable performances.

