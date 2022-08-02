Office of Vijay’s Father Raided Over Unpaid Dues To Saravanan

The office of S.A. Chandrasekhar, the father of Thalapathy Vijay, was raided by officials recently following the court order in a case filed by actor Saravanan. According to reports, the director owes the actor Rs 76,122 after Saravanan promoted his film in 2011. He has now filed a petition in court to issue an order for the assistance of the police department.

Previously, Vijay filed a lawsuit against 11 people, including his father, SA Chandrasekar, and his mother, Shoba. Vijay’s legal case follows allegations that his father and members of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, attempted to use his name and images during elections. Vijay filed the case seeking a halt to the use of his name in public gatherings and other poll-related activities.

Thalapathy Vijay has been busy filming his 66th film, Varisu, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, concluded the fourth schedule of the film earlier this week in Hyderabad.

According to sources close to the development, actor Vijay came to Chennai a few days ago and is having a little holiday in the city before commencing the next schedule of the film in Hyderabad in August.

The film will be a feel-good family movie packed with action and catchy music. The film is scheduled to be released on Pongal 2023, with the full shoot set to be completed by September.

