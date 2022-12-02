OG is Back! Sonam Kapoor Keeps Her A-Game on in Beige Airport Look

While fashionista Sonam Kapoor never fails to experiment with bold silhouettes and striking shades, her off-duty style sometimes leans towards a more classic approach. Ditching her usual flair for flamboyance, the Bollywood diva this time incorporated functional earthy tones to her style as she stepped out in the city on Friday. She caught the attention of paps outside the airport and while doing so, Sonam Kapoor taught fans how to ace winter fashion with utmost simplicity and a touch of glamour.

Neutrals are a no-brainer during any season and Sonam just showed us how to effortlessly sport the colour by looking all chic and comfortable. Her head-to-toe neutral ensemble included a straight knee-length beige dress featuring an elaborated collar detailing. To layer it off, the actress used an oversized elongated off-white jacket with discoloured borders and matching pockets. Black statement boots, a matching handbag, and sunglasses were used as an accessory while nude makeup completed her latest style statement. Sonam Kapoor flashed a shy smile before moving out of the camera frame. Take a look at the video here:

It was in the month of August when Sonam Kapoor announced the birth of her baby boy Vayu. The arrival of the little munchkin was marked with a beautiful note that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed.”

Soon after, the couple revealed the name of their baby in the most elegant manner by donning matching yellow ensembles.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a lavish ceremony back in 2018 ever since then, the former moved to London. Workwise, Sonam who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, has Sujay Ghosh’s Blind in the pipeline.

