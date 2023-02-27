Actress Anikha Surendran has created a special position in the hearts of many with her powerful acting prowess, mainly as a child actress. The 18-year-old however, rose to fame after starring in the film The Ghost. Anikha who essayed the role of actor Nagarjuna’s on-screen niece in director Praveen Sattaru’s action thriller received multiple plaudits for her performance. Recently, Anikha fell prey to gossip mongers after the release of her latest film Oh My Darling. The film revealed the actress engaging in multiple kissing scenes with her co-star Melvin G Babu.

Amid all the buzz surrounding the romantic comedy, Anikha, in reply to a social media user, who asked her to share her on-screen kissing experience, finally broke her silence on the topic. Speaking about the kissing sequences, the budding actress shared that she was unaware that the masses would be reacting so curiously to the scenes.

Although according to her, the filming process was nothing extraordinary, the fact that people made such a big deal out of the kissing scenes made her feel weirded out. She revealed that netizens asking her to share how her first on-camera kissing experience went, made her feel quite uncomfortable.

Anikha added that she always thought kissing was something very private and intimate, that was performed within closed doors. However, with tons of cinemagoers watching it on screen, it made her feel a little conscious. Her nervousness was heightened by the buzz surrounding the kissing scenes. Addressing all the gossip, Anikha asserted that the kissing shots were a requirement for the film and she just followed them, being a professional actress.

Helmed by Alfred D’ Samuel, Oh My Darling is a Malayalam-language film that revolves around the bittersweet love story between the two protagonists Anikha Surendran and Melvin G Babu. The romantic comedy flick also stars Lena, Manju Pillai, Johny Antony, Vijayaraghavan, and Dain Davis in important roles.

Oh, My Darling was released on the silver screens on February 24. The film received a lukewarm response from the audience. On the work front, Anikha is presently geared up for the release of her upcoming film Lovefully Yours Veda, helmed by Pragesh P. Sukumaran. The yet-to-be-released romance drama boasts a cast ensemble of Rajisha Vijayan, R Sarathkumar, Venkitesh V. P, Sreenath Bhasi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Chandhunadh in key roles.

