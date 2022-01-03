Oh, Nothing, Just Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Love for Croissant Summed Up in a Pic

If you think you are a foodie, you can totally relate to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post on Instagram. The actress is a self-proclaimed foodie and her Instagram feed proves her love for cuisines from all over the world. Be it a croissant or pizza, Kareena Kapoor relishes all without letting her workout routines get affected. The reason we are saying this is because, on Monday, the 41-year-old actress posted a photo of herself tucking into a croissant along with a note to self. “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it,” she wrote in the caption and added: “Do what your heart desires…It’s 2022, make the most of it.”

See Kareena Kapoor’s post here:

Kareena is from the Kapoor clan and everyone knows how much they love food. The actress and her family, including husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and uncle Kunal Kapoor welcomed the year 2022 with much zeal and zest, as well as with a variety of cuisines.

Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses of their New Year’s celebrations on Instagram and a number of lip-smacking dishes kept on their dinner table grabbed our attention. Check them out here:

Apart from burning those extra kilos on weekends and even on weekdays, Kareena Kapoor makes her day more “productive” with her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor by…yes, you guessed it right – munching on pizza, cake and whatnot. Need proof? Watch this clip:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has worked in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film is Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

