Okkadu to Naayak, 10 Films Prabhas Rejected. Find If They Were Hits

One man’s loss is another man’s gain, goes the adage. How often have we seen that a film an actor rejected was signed by another and it became a blockbuster?

Pan-India actor Prabhas is well-known for his passion for acting. The Baahubali actor has several hits under his belt. Over the years, Prabhas has turned down the offers to act in so many films, and needless to say, some of them turned out huge hits at the box office.

Okkadu:

Okkadu, starring Mahesh Babu and Bhumika Chawla, was a big hit in Telugu cinema at the time. This film is widely considered Mahesh Babu’s best work to date. Tevar, a Hindi remake of the film, was released later.

Surprisingly, filmmaker Gunasekhar first offered this film to Prabhas, who rejected the script because he found the concept a bit risky.

Dil:

Dil was also offered to Prabhas, but the actor was busy with some other film at the time and hence had to reject it.

Simhadri:

This SS Rajamouli commercial blockbuster, starring Jr NTR, was first offered to the Adipurush actor, but he declined the offer, saying he didn’t fit in this mass cinema.

Arya:

For the first time, Allu Arjun and Sukumar made a stir in theatres with the film Arya. You’ll be astonished to learn that Prabhas was the first actor to be offered the role in this film. Prabhas did not like the film’s concept and decided to turn it down.

Brindavanam:

Prabhas was first approached by the filmmakers for Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, and Jr NTR’s blockbuster Brindavanam. He couldn’t do this film because he was working on Darling and Mr Perfect at the time.

Naayak:

Director VV Vinayak had narrated Prabhas the story of Naayak, but he was unable to be a part of the film due to his commitments with Mirchi. Pawan Kalyan also turned down the project and then Ram Charan was roped in to play the major role.

Kick:

For Ravi Teja’s film Kick, the producer-director sought both Prabhas and Ravi Teja. Prabhas couldn’t make up his mind about this project, so the film went to Ravi Teja.

Don Seenu:

Gopichand Malineni approached Prabhas for Don Seenu, but the actor did not like the concept of the film and turned it down.

Jill:

When superstar Prabhas received the offer for this film, he was in the middle of filming Bahubali. He suggested the name of Gopichand for the film. This film went on to become a big success.

Oosaravelli

Prabhas was also first approached for Jr NTR-starrer Osaravelli. The film turned out to be a huge hit and Prabhas yet again missed out on a blockbuster.

