Olavina Nildana: Will Siddhanth Agree to Marrying Tharini?

Television serials are often criticised for being overly dramatic and having redundant concepts. However, the makers of Olavina Nildana have broken this notion and brought a refreshing theme. This drama narrates the story of Tharini and Siddhanth, who got engaged but realised that they expected different things in life. The serial revolves around changing the perspective of youth towards the institution of marriage. In today’s episode, Siddhanth and his father Ananthakrishna have arrived at Tharini’s house for a puja.

Tharini is extremely happy to see them on this auspicious occasion but curious to find that Siddhanth’s other family members are not there. When she asks for an explanation, Siddhanth says that they have gone to Chamundi hill and will reach her home shortly.

Meanwhile, Ananthakrishna is eager to know whether Siddhanth has made up his mind about marriage or not. Ananthakrishna is aware that his son is not happy with the engagement as he has different goals in life.

These complications in the relationship between Tharini and Siddhanth will get further escalated by Palaksha, Tharini’s uncle. He doesn’t like the idea of Tharini and Siddhanth tying the nuptial knot. Palaksha has left no stone unturned in creating difficulties in their marriage.

Now, he plans to use another treacherous move to create hurdles in this relationship. He knows that his sister-in-law, the eldest member of the family, Sangeetha Amma is unaware of this engagement. He plans to inform about this matrimonial alliance to her.

Palaksha understands that Sangeetha will feel extremely hurt by this decision of not informing her. Palaksha also wishes to insult Sadanand, Tharini’s father. The audience is eager to see the further twists and turns that will come with Sangeetha’s entry.

Besides this riveting storyline, Olavina Nildana’s stellar star cast is also loved by the audience. Akshay Nayak, Amita Sadashiva, Mandya Ramesh, Prathama Prasad, Ramesh Indira and others have essayed pivotal roles in this serial.

Ramesh Indira has directed this TV drama as well. Olavina Nildana is aired from Monday to Friday at 18:00 PM on Colors Kannada channel.

